North-east road to be ‘shut for some time’ as police deal with ongoing incident

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The A947 between Turriff and Fyvie has been shut as police are in attendance at an “ongoing incident.”

Numerous police officers have been spotted investigating a field next to the A947, about three miles south of Turriff.

The road has been shut since about 4pm, with the incident being described as “ongoing.”

No further details were available about what is happening, although the police confirmed that there is “no threat to the wider public.”

The road is expected to be closed for some time.

Inspector Mark Young said: “We were called around 3.45pm on Saturday 3 April 2021, to a report of an incident on land next to the A947 near Turriff.

“Officers are currently at the scene conducting inquiries and the road will be remain closed until these are complete.

“Traffic is currently being diverted onto the B9170 towards Cuminestown.”