Two boys aged 15 and 16 charged after alcohol stolen from north-east pub

Two boys aged 15 and 16 have been charged after alcohol was stolen from a north-east pub.

The Broadstraik Inn in Westhill was raided in the early hours of this morning.

Around £300 worth of alcohol was stolen and the shelf behind the bar was damaged.

The premises’ side door was also ripped off during the incident.

In a post on social media the pub said it was devastated “giving we are just starting to get back on our feet following the success of the takeaway and the beer garden soon being able to open”.

They added: “Overall disappointing news but as a local business struggling as it is we have to try and crack on and not let this set us back.”

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm that two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been charged in connection with a report of theft from the Broadstraik Inn, Westhill, which took place in the early hours of Sunday, 4 April. They will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

“A number of other young people were also stopped at the scene and spoken with in relation to anti-social behaviour. We will be engaging with their families and officers will be conducting increased patrols in the area over the coming weeks.”