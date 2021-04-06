Hairdressers and barbers in the north-east ‘thrilled’ to be back in business

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hairdressers and barbers in the north-east were eager to finally get back to “what they love doing most” after three months of lockdown.

Businesses re-opened their doors for customers yesterday as the country took its first steps into easing restrictions across several sectors of the economy.

Although hairdressers and barbers at James Dun’s House and Mr Dun in Aberdeen kept busy with online classes, training and upskilling to make the most of their time in lockdown, they were thrilled to grab their scissors and clippers once again.

Co-director of the barbershop and the salon, Dean Walker, said the past couple of months have only highlighted how important the hairdressing industry is to the local community.

© Paul Glendell/DCT Media

He said: “We had loads of very happy customers coming in.

“They were absolutely delighted to finally get their hair done, and there was certainly a very nice buzz and feel to the salon after being closed for such a long period of time.

“Everybody was so eager to get back to work and be able to serve our customers and do what we love most again.

“There is definitely a lot of joy, but also, I think a lot of love for the hairdressing industry as a whole has come to the surface.

“People realised how much they miss coming to the salon, as they haven’t been able to access it for so long.”

Rebecca Carr, owner of the Rebecca Carr Hair Salon and the Residence in Kintore, has also worked tirelessly for the last three months to improve and expand her business.

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

Speaking to the P&J yesterday, she said she’s looking forward to some busy weeks ahead with her salon already fully booked until June.

Mrs Carr said: “I’m absolutely buzzing and as a team, we can’t wait to get back and see everybody on our chairs again.

“The lockdown has given me some time to modernise everything up and work on introducing new things like a new accessories area for clients, a gift shop and play area for the kids, so I’m really excited to open our doors and let customers in to see everything we have in store for them.”