Injured skier airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after incident on Lochnagar

A woman has been flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in a helicopter after she received serious head and leg injuries in a skiing accident.

The Aberdeen and Braemar Mountain Rescue teams were called out to Red Spout on Lochnagar at around 2pm, and were assisted by an Inverness coastguard helicopter deployed by the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre.

The skier, who had fallen, was lifted by the helicopter at around 2.30pm.

Aberdeen coastguard assisted in preparing the landing site for the helicopter outside the hospital, while the ambulance transferred the patient from the helipad to Accident & Emergency.

Braemar MRT assisted another skier who was involved in the same incident, but was uninjured.

Team called out this afternoon along with Aberdeen MRT and Coastguard Rescue 151 for an injured skier on the Red Spout… Posted by Braemar Mountain Rescue on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

An Aberdeen MRT spokesperson said: “The team were mobilised earlier today along with Braemar Mountain Rescue and HMCG R151 in response to an injured skier in the Red Spout area of Lochnagar corrie.

“We would like to pass on our thanks to R151, who made it in and airlifted the casualty. Our best wishes to all involved and speedy recovery to the casualty.”

A spokesman for the coastguard said: “We were called out to an inland incident involving a fallen female skier with head and leg injuries.

“The helicopter lifted from Lochnagar just after 2.30pm.”