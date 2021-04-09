‘A very sad day for the community’: Butcher to the royals lowers flag as Deeside mourns the Duke of Edinburgh

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Flags were flown at half-mast and floral tributes were laid at Balmoral Castle as the Deeside community mourned the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Over his many years at Balmoral, the royal had touched the hearts of many members of the rural community.

At the Braemar Highland Games Centre, where he had spent many a fine day out watching the Highland Games with the Queen, the flag was lowered to half mast to mark his passing.

© Kenny Elrick / DCT Media

At the gates of Balmoral Castle, the Scottish estate where he and his family shared countless memories, mourners laid flowers and cards in memory of Prince Philip.

One read: “Thank you sir, for everything you gave us – over so many dedicated years.

“May you rest in peace, knowing you did your bit.”

One woman who laid down flowers at the castle gates was Kelly Fordham, who had fond memories of taking on the Duke of Edinburgh challenge as a youngster.

She said: “When the news flashed up on my phone I felt incredibly sad, and thought, ‘what can I do?’

“All my family are down south, and so I thought it was a pity I couldn’t lay down flowers at Buckingham Palace, but of course, I could come here.

“For me, and all of us, he’s someone that’s been present in all of our lives forever.

“I did the Duke of Edinburgh award, and the Army Cadets for many years, so for me he’s a person who has had a personal impact and someone I deeply respect.

“I wanted to do something to mark it, and remember.”

In Ballater, which boasts a number of businesses with the royal warrant to mark the companies that supply goods to the royals, the Union flag was flown at half-mast outside the HM Sheridan butchers.

John Sinclair, owner of the butcher which provides meat to Balmoral, said it was a mark of respect to the royal who visited his shop regularly.

He said: “It’s a very sad day for the community.

“We took the flag down as soon as it was announced as a show of respect.

“We’ve dealt with the Royal Family for a lot of years now, and know them quite well.

“The duke has been in here a good few times, he’d come in and make his way through the back to see everyone else, he was always keen to find out how the business was doing, and always very interested in the game side of things, like the venison and the grouse.

“He’ll be really missed.”