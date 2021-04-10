Emergency services called to accident involving a lorry and two vehicles in the north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A crash involving two vehicles and a lorry has closed part of the A90 this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to the accident close to the Fordoun junction between Laurencekirk and Stonehaven around 1pm.

It happened on the northbound side of the road, which remains closed.

A police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services are in attendance following a report of a three vehicle crash involving two cars and a lorry on the A90 near Fordoun.

“Northbound lanes are currently closed.”

A fire service spokeswoman said crews were using hydraulic cutting equipment to free someone from the accident.

She said: “We were called to attend by the police at 1.08pm. We have sent three appliances to the scene.”