The Duke of Edinburgh was remembered at a “very moving and fitting” service at Crathie Kirk.

Reverend Kenneth MacKenzie was joined by 30 worshippers at the Sunday service, which was in line with current Covid restrictions.

During the service at the Aberdeenshire church where the Royals worship while staying at nearby Balmoral Castle Rev MacKenzie offered his prayers for the family.

© Kenny Elrick / DCT Media

He said: “We in this parish have of course had a particularly close association with the Royal Family and the late Duke for many years.

“We give thanks for the life and service of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

“Some, Lord God, are called to the front of the stage, others to supporting roles, and we rejoice in the way that he supported Her Majesty The Queen through all the years of her reign.

“We remember also his work supporting charities, and perhaps most memorably, his work amongst young people, for over 60 years, his patronage of the Duke of Edinburgh awards scheme.

“This time of deep loss, almost unspeakable loss, we offer our heartfelt prayers for the Queen and for her family in every generation.”

Special bond

© Klaklak Photography- Zsofia Moln

Also in attendance was the Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire Sandy Manson, who represents the Queen in Aberdeenshire.

Mr Manson paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh and the connections the Prince shared with the people of the region.

Mr Manson said: “His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh was held in such high regard and with such affection in Aberdeenshire, there was such a special bond felt with him, so there is such sadness felt with his passing.

“We can only begin to imagine the sense of loss that Her Majesty must feel at losing a husband and lifelong companion, and so Her Majesty and her whole family are in our thoughts and prayers at this sad time.

“We’re so fortunate to have the benefit of the Duke’s thoughts and insights and support in Aberdeenshire, and everyone I’ve been speaking to have expressed such sadness at this loss.

“It was a real privilege and honour in joining the local congregation for what was a very moving and fitting service at Crathie.

“There’s such a special connection with Crathie and the Royal Family.

“It was an opportunity to reflect and give prayers for a life so well-lived.”

Mr Manson added: “Prince Philip was passionate about the management of Balmoral, and like his son Prince Charles, I believe he was way ahead of his time in promoting the sustainable management of the estate, its wildlife, and many other aspects of the estate.

“In Aberdeenshire we were so fortunate to have benefitted from the interest that the Duke of Edinburgh took in our local communities, and his legacy will live on in so many different ways to the benefit of our communities.

“It’s such a sad time.”

