North-east engineer embezzled £80,000 from employer to fund gambling addiction

An engineer has been jailed after embezzling more than £80,000 from his employer to fund his gambling addiction.

Darren Morrison took advantage of his role within InnServe Ltd, a firm that specialises in beer and soft drinks dispense systems, and deliberately over-ordered parts and equipment, which he then sold as scrap metal.

The 45-year-old over-ordered stock worth more than £80,000 between April 23 2017 and April 23 2019, and sold it for less than £13,500 to finance his addiction to gambling.