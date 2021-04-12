Man airlifted to hospital after coming off quad near Aberchirder

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man was airlifted to hospital today after coming off a quad bike near Aberchirder.

The incident was reported to emergency services shortly after 10am.

Police, fire and medics all attended, with Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance requested to assist.

It is understood a specialist team of medics were taken to the scene by the air ambulance, before the patient was uplifted and transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI).

The man’s injuries are not believed to be serious.

Two fire crews, one from Aberchirder and one from Turriff, were sent to provide assistance at the scene.

Firefighters assisted medics by carrying the casualty to the helicopter.

The fire crews stood down around 11am after the casualty had departed.