Royal Deeside Motor Show: Full steam ahead for brand new motoring event in summer

Thousands of motoring enthusiasts are expected to flock to the north-east this summer for a brand new car show.

The easing of coronavirus restrictions means petrolheads will be allowed to attend the first-ever Royal Deeside Motor Show.

Organised by Aberdeen-based Etiom Events and sponsored by Lamborghini Edinburgh, the event will take place across two days on Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18.

More than 1,000 vintage, retro and modern vehicles of all shapes and sizes are set to be showcased at Kincardine Castle and Estate and take part in a specially designed “motor catwalk”.

Teams of budding designers, engineers and daredevil drivers will also have the chance to go head to head in a heated competition to become the ultimate winner of the Scottish Cartie Association’s inaugural cartie race.

For those looking to get a bit more hands-on, the Buchan Off-road Drivers will give visitors “a wheel of a time” by creating a unique, adrenalin-filled safari experience in the woods around the famous Victorian castle.

Making the weekend a truly family one, there will be a variety of children’s entertainment – including a bouncy haulage vehicle, face painting and a range of kids’ rides.

A selection of carefully procured leisure, auto and motor retailers will also be on hand, along with more than 30 local food producers to dish up some mouth-watering delights when it’s time to re-fuel.

Etiom Events operations manager Adam Simpson said: “We know that people are keen to get out and about and we are devoted to promoting something positive and fun for the area and local economy.

“Our aim is to create an environment that is as safe as possible, given the current situation from the pandemic, and we are working closely with Visit Scotland and Aberdeenshire Council, both of whom are hugely supportive of the event.”

The two-day event will offer entertainment for people of all ages, while also helping a number of charities raise vital funds for their services – including the Archie Foundation, Charlie House, Children 1st, the Scottish Men’s Shed Association, STV Children’s Appeal and the Rotary Club of Aboyne and Upper Deeside .

Gavin Esslemont, managing director at Etiom Events, added: “We are proud to be working alongside a range of local charities on this event, all of which we hope will raise much needed funds after being significantly impacted over the last 12 months or so.

“We are working hard to design an exciting and varied event for the summer, and we have been blown away by the support that The Royal Deeside Motor Show has received so far.”

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting the event’s web page.