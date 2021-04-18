North-east cancer charity launches new support centre in Deeside

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north-east cancer charity has expanded to reach out to more patients across the region.

Clan Cancer Support has launched a new centre on Bridge Street in Banchory to provide a safe and supportive space for those affected by cancer diagnosis.

The Deeside premises will operate on an appointment-only basis to ensure compliance with the Covid-safety measures currently in place.

Helen Hasnip, Clan’s Deeside area coordinator, said: “The centre will provide vital emotional and practical support for cancer patients and their families, as well as our dedicated, professional children and families service.

“When restrictions ease, we will also be offering therapies and support groups to give people the peer support that helps so many through their cancer journey.”

The Banchory centre marks the charity’s renewed commitment to offer cancer support hubs in the heart of all north-east communities, despite facing significant challenges in the past year.

© Darrell Benns / DCT Media

Clan’s chief executive Dr Colette Backwell added: “The expansion of our services in Deeside is hugely important for Clan and those affected by cancer in Banchory and the surrounding areas.

“Cancer patients have been particularly hard hit during the pandemic due to delays in diagnosis and treatment, and the support that Clan provides is vitally important to help them and their families cope with the emotional trauma.

“To continue to do this, Clan needs the support of local communities and I urge anyone who would like to help through volunteering or fundraising to get in touch.”

Clan is encouraging anyone affected by cancer to book an appointment by visiting the charity’s web page, calling 01224 647 000 or by email on services@clancancersupport.org.