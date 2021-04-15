Popular Scottish Traditional Boat Festival to be held virtually this year due to Covid concerns

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Scottish Traditional Boat Festival in Portsoy will be held virtually this year due to Covid concerns.

One of Scotland’s most popular maritime celebrations, the event was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

This year, organisers have decided to hold a digital festival instead, and they have been backed by EventScotland as part of the Year of Coasts and Water 2020/21.

The festival committee has been working on innovative plans to stream a collection of bespoke video content to showcase some of the best moments of the event over the years.

It regularly attracts about 16,000 people to Portsoy.

The virtual event will go live between June 25 and June 27, and has been advertised as a preview for next year’s showcase, with hopes it will take place next June.

Shine a light on Portsoy

Festival chairman David Urquhart revealed that he hoped the digital festival would shine a light on Portsoy and the wider area to viewers across the world.

He said: “It is with a heavy heart that we have taken the decision not to go ahead with the 2021 Scottish Traditional Boat Festival.

“It had always been our desire to deliver a safe festival, but our number one concern has been to protect the safety of the local community and the many thousands of visitors who descend upon Portsoy over the festival weekend.

“We simply cannot plan with any degree of confidence that we will be able to deliver the event the town deserves, and our visitors have come to expect, and public health has to be our key consideration.

“So, we are working on delivering a festival on a virtual platform to share our flagship event with audiences around the world. While festival lovers won’t be able to come to Portsoy, we will deliver a festival to them through streaming.

“This festival will maintain our profile, providing some fun and entertainment on the weekend the festival was due to take place and will give a taste of things to come in 2022. We look forward to returning to a real live event, safely, next year.”’

International audience

The two-day event first began back in 1993 as a one-off spectacle to mark the 300th anniversary of the historic Portsoy harbour.

Since then, it has become a mainstay of the Scottish events calendar, attracting an international audience.

However, due to uncertainty over the timeline for the easing of Covid restrictions to enable large-scale outdoor events, organisers decided to postpone it in the interest of public safety.

Details of the digital offering will be released shortly, but it will have a focus on seafaring activities, food, and drink, crafts, and music.

Paul Bush OBE, director of events at VisitScotland added: “We are delighted to be supporting the Scottish Traditional Boat Festival as part of Year of Coasts and Waters 20/21.

“Scotland offers the perfect stage to celebrate our maritime history and this year’s festival provides a great opportunity to learn more about coastal and cultural traditions in north-east Scotland.”

Find out more about the Scottish Traditional Boat Festival at its Facebook page, on Twitter or on their website.