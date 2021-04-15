Two taken to hospital as air ambulance attends Peterhead crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash in Peterhead this evening.

The two-vehicle crash was reported on North Road with its junction with Waterside Road shortly after 5.30pm.

Police, fire and paramedics have attended with a road closure put in place.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) was also called.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are in attendance at a road traffic crash involving two vehicles on North Road, Peterhead, at the junction with Waterside Road.

“We were made aware around 5.45pm, and emergency services are also on scene, including the air ambulance.

“One man and one woman are being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“The road is closed while inquiries continue and drivers are requested to avoid the area.”

Two fire crews from Peterhead were sent to the scene with hydraulic cutting equipment in use to free the casualties, one from each vehicle.

They are believed to have sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police have urged drivers to avoid the area.

Officers and emergency services are in attendance at a road traffic crash on North Road, at the junction with Waterside Road, in Peterhead. The road is closed as enquiries continue and drivers are requested to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/P44phoTzua — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) April 15, 2021

Fire crews sent a stop message back to control at 6.37pm with crews departing the scene around 7.10pm.