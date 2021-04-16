Woman who stalked neighbours, brandished a garden fork and chased a child in land row told to stay away

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A “menacing” 64-year-old has been ordered to stop bothering fellow villagers following a campaign of harassment.

Lesley Skene, or Tock, 64, was found guilty of two charges of stalking, in 2018 and 2019.

She chased a child with a recording device, brandished a garden fork “or similar item” and made false criminal allegations.

Her behaviour apparently related to a row over land.

‘Clear’ evidence of campaign of harassment

Sheriff Donald Ferguson yesterday fined the woman £1,100 and imposed a five-year non-harassment order.

He said: “You were convicted on the clearest evidence of a campaign of harassment towards these various people.”

Tock, of Nursery Cottage, Oyne, near Insch, was found guilty of engaging in conduct which caused a couple fear and alarm between April 9 2018 and September 13 2019.

She repeatedly stared, repeatedly “adopted a menacing demeanour”, brandished a garden fork or similar implement, repeatedly gesticulated aggressively and repeatedly approached their address.

Tock was also found guilty of a second charge of engaging in conduct which caused a couple, of 70 and 74, fear or alarm between September 16 2018 and July 18 2019.

She made false criminal allegations, repeatedly recorded or “purported to record video”, and repeatedly approached their property.

The offences were committed at various locations in Aberdeenshire.

Behaviour caused victims ‘significant anxiety and alarm’

Fiscal depute Darren Harty told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the victims in the case were seeking a non-harassment order for the “longest possible period”.

Sheriff Ferguson added: “It’s a serious matter because of the distress you caused these people over a long period of time.

“I’m hoping this might be the beginning of the end of these difficulties.”

A false allegation against an elderly man was “despicable”.

Procurator fiscal for Grampian, Highland and Islands Andy Shanks said: “Tock’s actions caused her victims significant anxiety and alarm, and had a profound and lasting impact on their lives.

“We take allegations of stalking seriously and will continue to prosecute crimes of this nature effectively and fairly.

“I would encourage anyone who is the victim of this type of behaviour to have no hesitation in reporting what is happening to the police.”

Last night Tock continued to deny the charges and said she was “considering” challenging the conviction.