Palace shares personal photograph of Royal couple in Aberdeenshire ahead of funeral service

Buckingham Palace has released a new personal photograph of the Royal couple ahead of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

The picture shows the queen and Prince Phillip relaxing at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Aberdeenshire in 2003.

It comes as Buckingham Palace has released the orders of service for the Duke’s funeral on Saturday.

It states there will be no eulogy or sermon at the service to commemorate the life of Prince Phillip, who died aged 99 last Friday.

The photograph – taken by their daughter-in-law the Countess of Wessex – was selected by Her Majesty on the eve of the funeral service.

It will take place at Windsor Castle at 3pm on Saturday.

The Duke’s children will follow his hearse during the procession.