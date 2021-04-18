Fiddler composes lament for Duke of Edinburgh as Aberdeenshire churches mark the death of Prince Philip

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Services to commemorate the late Duke of Edinburgh’s life were held in Aberdeenshire a day after Prince Philip was laid to rest at Windsor.

Aberdeenshire’s Lord-Lieutenant Sandy Manson, the Queen’s personal representative for the area, said the ceremonies were “very special”.

He said: “Aberdeenshire has a close and enduring link with the Royal Family and we wanted to have the opportunity to give thanks and praise for Prince Philip’s life and to give our thoughts and prayers to Her Royal Majesty and her family at this sad time.

“We really believe these to be very special and fitting services to commemorate a very special man who gave so much of his life to his service.”

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

The services were smaller than would have been the case were it not for coronavirus lockdown restrictions, meaning there were just invited guests from civic societies, Balmoral Estate, and local associations.

The tributes at Ellon Parish Church, from 2pm, were presided over by the Very Rev Prof Iain Torrance, Ellon minister Rev Alastair Bruce and Crathie Kirk minister Rev Kenneth MacKenzie.

The later service at Crathie Kirk, a regular place of worship for the royals when they are in residence at Balmoral Castle, was led by Dean of the Chapel Royal in Scotland Rev Prof David Fergusson and Mr MacKenzie.

A performance of a “very special piece of music” also featured at both services from Scottish traditional fiddler and composer Paul Anderson.

The Lament for the Duke of Edinburgh was written by the Tarland musician for the occasion.

The Lord-Lieutenant’s cadets were also on duty at the poignant services.