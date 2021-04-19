Majority of secondary school pupils return in Aberdeenshire following Easter break

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The majority of pupils at Aberdeenshire secondary schools are making a full return to school today following the Easter break.

Children in other local authority areas across the north and north-east returned to schools last week.

However, for some Aberdeenshire pupils, this will be their first full week of face-to-face full-time teaching since before Christmas.

Strict social distancing rules between pupils have been relaxed but they must wear face coverings throughout their time in school.

Twice-weekly lateral flow testing is also being offered to all staff and senior secondary pupils.

Secondary school students are the final pupils to return to full-time teaching, with primary schools already resuming before the Easter holidays.

A part-time blended learning system was in place for secondary schools.

The majority of councils across Scotland return today, with schools in Edinburgh and Midlothian going back tomorrow.

Shielding pupils have been advised to remain at home until next Monday, April 26.

Aberdeenshire Council posted a statement online, wishing the returning pupils luck upon their return to full-time learning.

It read: “Best of luck to all pupils, teachers, and staff for the new term!

“We hope those of you who have been learning at home online enjoy being back inside a classroom again.”

Pupils will not have to sit National 5s, Highers or Advanced Highers this year as they have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

However, many students will still be completing assessment tasks in the coming weeks.