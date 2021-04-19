Man clocked at 127mph as police uncover 55 speeding offences in north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man who hit 127mph on a Moray road was among the 15 people caught speeding in the north-east at the weekend.

Police detected 55 speeding offences between Friday and Sunday, are now urging motorists to drive safely.

Among those stopped was a 25-year-old man clocked doing 127mph on the B9089 Burghead to Kinloss road. He has been reported to the procurator fiscal for dangerous driving. .

On the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road, a 57-year-old man was found to be travelling at 101mph between Colpy and Huntly.

Just a day later on the same road, a 32-year-old man was clocked at 107mph in the 70mph limit on the A96 between Blackburn and Inverurie.

Four other men, aged 61, 22, 44 and 58, were found to be travelling more than 30mph above the 60mph speed limits on the A920 between Colpy and Drum of Wartle, the A952 between Toll O’Birness and Mintlaw, the A98 between Banff and Fraserburgh and the B9040 between Covesea and Lossiemouth respectively.

Some offenders were given fixed penalty notices.

‘Clear disregard for the possible consequences’

Sergeant Pete Henderson, from the roads policing unit, said: “The dangers of speeding are well-known and is a major contributory factor to serious and fatal crashes.

“The speeds at which these motorists were detected shows a clear disregard for the possible consequences.

“Their actions jeopardise the safety of other road users as well as themselves and any passengers.

“Officers will continue to patrol the road network to deter and detect illegal driving behaviour to keep the public safe.”