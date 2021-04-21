Police carry out speed checks in two north-east communities

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Officers have been undertaking speed checks in two north-east communities.

Police have responded to concerns from residents in Rhynie and Huntly regarding the standard of driving in the area.

Constables Bell and Douglass from Huntly Community Policing team carried out a number of speed checks.

PC Bell said: “We thank those in the community who made us aware of their concerns regarding the standards of driving in the area.

“We will continue to target and report those who do not drive to the correct standards expected.”

Anyone with concerns about driving offences can contact police.