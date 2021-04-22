Police swoop on Banchory street as significant presence is reported

Something went wrong - please try again later.

At least “six police vehicles” have been spotted on a street in Banchory.

A significant police presence has been reported on Lawson Crescent, with investigations centred on a property there, it is understood.

A delivery driver in the area said: “I counted six police vehicles, with dogs and officers in white CSI-type suits.

“I reckon there were at least 12 officers.

“I was coming into Banchory and there were just police vehicles coming from everywhere.”

Police have been contacted for a comment.

More to follow.