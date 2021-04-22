Police swoop on Banchory street as significant presence is reported

At least “six police vehicles” have been spotted on a street in Banchory.
A significant police presence has been reported on Lawson Crescent, with investigations centred on a property there, it is understood.
A delivery driver in the area said: “I counted six police vehicles, with dogs and officers in white CSI-type suits.
“I reckon there were at least 12 officers.
“I was coming into Banchory and there were just police vehicles coming from everywhere.”
Police have been contacted for a comment.
More to follow.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe