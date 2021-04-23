Plans lodged for incinerator ash processing facility in Aberdeenshire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Plans have been lodged to build a processing facility for ash generated by a new Aberdeen incinerator near a north-east town.

The Incinerator Bottom Ash (IBA) storage and processing facility is being proposed for Cairnrobin, close to Portlethen.

If accepted, the facility will be used to provide space for IBA that results from the new Energy from Waste plant at East Tullos in Aberdeen.

Applicants Rock Solid said: “Once operational, the facility will contribute to the Scottish Circular Economy and Net Zero Carbon targets through increased recycling and replacement of virgin materials.

“The facility will also generate some new employment in the local area.”

A consultation for the proposal was previously held online between February 10 and March 3.