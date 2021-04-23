Body of a man found in woods near north-east estate

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A body of a man has been found in woods near a north-east estate.

Paths within the Fetternear Estate, near Kemnay, have been closed by police as they investigate the discovery.

The public has been urged to avoid the area until investigations are complete.

The death is not believed to be suspicious.

A police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services were called to Fetternear Woods, near Kemnay, around 12.15pm on Friday, 23 April, following the sudden death of a man.

“It is not believed to be suspicious and, as with all sudden deaths, a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”