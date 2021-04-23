Public thanked as missing Aberdeenshire 17-year-old is found

Something went wrong - please try again later.

North-east police have thanked the public for their help finding a 17-year-old who had been reported missing from Ballater.

Byron Brandie was reported missing in the early hours of this morning, however, he was sighted earlier this evening in Torphins.

Officers issued an appeal this evening asking for information about the teenager, but have confirmed he is now “safe and well”.

A statement on social media said: “Police Scotland are pleased to report that 17-year-old Byron Brandie, who was reported missing from the Ballater area, has been traced safe and well.

“We would like to extend our thanks to everyone who assisted in this inquiry.”