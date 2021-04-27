Repairs continue at Banff Harbour but delays of up to 18 days anticipated

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeenshire Council has said progress has been made on critical improvements to Banff Railway Jetty and East Pier, despite an anticipated 18 day delay.

The work, worth in the region of £1.3million, is being managed by Turner Townsend and is progressing with Lochshell Ltd now appointed to reinstate the jetty which partially collapsed in June 2017.

The firm will also strengthen the East Pier as part of its involvement, however, contractors are anticipating an 18 day delay as a waterproof membrane is replaced to allow longer working hours regardless of the tide.

‘Often instances when a change of direction is forced upon the project’

Philip McKay, head of roads, landscape and waste Services, with responsibility for harbours, said: “When dealing with the complexities of maintaining and repairing old structures -and in particular marine structures–there are often instances when a change of direction is forced upon the project.

“The initial proposed temporary work methodology for carrying out the repair works entailed creating a de-watered area between the East Pier and Railway Jetty.

“This was expected to be achieved by installing a waterproof membrane on the back of the East Pier wall and forming two bunds within the harbour.

“The two bunds have been installed and works are progressing, but the contractor is actively considering alternative temporary works to replace the waterproof membrane installation to stop egress of water which will allow them to extend the working period at each tide.”

Delay of 18 days anticipated

Mr McKay added: “Given the difficulties faced recently, we are anticipating an 18-day delay, however, the new approach will enable the contractor to work full days whether at low or high tide and we have given permission for weekend operations to ensure the project is completed as soon as possible.

“The contractor is aware of the importance of reopening the harbour on time and we are currently in discussions with them about mitigation of any potential delays.”

The harbour is a key area to Banff and is used by pleasure craft users, fisherman and those with commercial interests.

A virtual public update information meeting is scheduled for Monday May 10 at 6pm during which the project manager will give a presentation on progress.

Those interested in attending the meeting are asked to email:

harboursadmin@aberdeenshire.gov.uk