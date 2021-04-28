Two people taken to hospital following two-car crash on the A96

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two people have been taken to hospital following a two-car crash that shut the A96 this morning.

Emergency services were called to the road near Colpy at about 7.25am.

An air ambulance, police, and fire all attended the incident.

The road was shut for more than hours while the crash was dealt with, and reopened at about 9.50am.

Two people were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, with the severity of their injuries not known at this time.

❗CLEAR⌚09.50#A96 RTC#A96 has reopened in both directions at Colpy following an RTC All lanes now running ✅@NETrunkRoads #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/Swhag3V87d — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) April 28, 2021

Diversions were put in place, with the road being shut southbound at the A920 and northbound at the B992.

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle road traffic crash on the A96 road near Colpy at around 7.24am this morning.

“Two people have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a result. The road was closed at the scene however is now fully open.”

Two fire appliances, one from Huntly and one from Oldmeldrum were also called out.

A fire spokeswoman said: “Crew used cutting gear, saws and small tools.”