Moray sex predator found guilty of rape and historic sexual abuse of five girls

A Moray sexual predator who committed “horrific acts” has been found guilty of raping and sexually abusing girls over a 12-year period.

Albert Bremner, 58, stood trial at Aberdeen High Court facing numerous allegations of rape and historical sexual abuse of five girls in Banff and Keith between 1993 and 2005 – with at least two of his victims only six years old.

A jury of seven women and eight men unanimously found Bremner guilty of all 11 charges after deliberating for less the three hours.

He will be sentenced on May 28.

Advocate depute Chris Fyffe described how Bremner manipulated the five girls, then aged between six and 14, using bribes such as sweets and cigarettes and orchestrating a “pattern of abuse” during the 1990s and early 2000s.

It was also revealed Bremner had a number of previous convictions, including a five-year sentence in 2009 after pictures of two girls were found at his home in Keith.

The court heard on evidence on Thursday from one 27-year-old witness who said Bremner repeatedly raped her when she was nine, threatening to hurt her father if she didn’t comply.

Advocate Depute Chris Fyffe said the accused had also raped a six-year old girl in 2004 during the weekend of the Keith Country Show by bribing her with money for candyfloss.

He added that Bremner’s crimes had many similarities, such as the use of the Polariod camera to take pictures of the girls, alongside the use of sweets and cigarettes as a bribe.

Bremner, who is subject to a life-long restriction order, was also found guilty of sexually assaulting and raping three other girls in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Lady Poole, who presided over the case, thanked the jury for their service.