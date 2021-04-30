Officers launch investigation after vandals target election signs in north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are appealing to the public for information after a series of vandalism to election signage in the north-east.

Officers in Banchory said signs in the Deeside area were stolen and vandalised between 18 April and 29 April 2021.

Election signage located at the following points have been damaged, defaced and stolen:

Near the A93 Aberdeen to Braemear road at the junction with Hill of Banchory East.

At the A93 junction with the B993 Kincardine O’Neil to Ordhead road.

At the A93 junction at Dess.

Anyone with information, or who has CCTV which overlooks the signs in the mentioned areas are asked to contact police.