Trapped gull escapes through skylight from Banff top floor flat

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A gull that found itself trapped in a top floor flat in Banff has managed to escape – by flying through a skylight.

The bird was reported as being in distress by numerous residents of the town who spotted it through a window on the High Street over the weekend.

It was seen to be frantically trying to escape the flat, which was understood to be empty and locked.

The trapped gull was reported to the police and the Scottish SPCA, who launched a joint rescue operation on Monday morning.

They were unable to locate the owner of the flat but managed to gain entry to the property through other means.

However, when they got in, they discovered that the gull had managed to escape through a skylight.

Rescue operation

Scottish SPCA senior animal rescue officer, Kyle McWhirr, said: “We received reports of a trapped gull on Banff High Street this weekend.

“We were unable to locate the owner of the flat but, with the help of the police, we were able to gain entry today.

“Once inside the gull was nowhere to be seen, as the bird had managed to escape through a skylight.

“If you find a trapped or injured animal, please contact our helpline on 03000 999 999.”

The flat was above Duncan and Todd opticians in the town and is understood to be empty as it is a holiday let.

Concerned locals were worried that the bird would be dehydrated and in need of medical attention after it was reportedly trapped in the flat for the last few days.

They reported it to the police, New Arc, Scottish SPCA and to the Evening Express.

Posts were also published on numerous local groups and social media to try and trace the owner so that they can help.

The owner has not yet been found, but the gull has still managed to escape.