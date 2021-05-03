Tuesday, May 4th 2021 Show Links
Man, 32, charged with attempted murder after pedestrian hit by car in Fraserburgh

By Annie Butterworth
May 3, 2021, 3:43 pm Updated: May 3, 2021, 4:01 pm
© Supplied by Google MapsPost Thumbnail

A 32-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after pedestrian was hit by a car in Fraserburgh.

The man was “struck” by a vehicle in Topping Gardens just after 8pm on Sunday.

Police have now confirmed a man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow in connection with the incident.

In a statement, officers said: “A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder in Fraserburgh.

“Around 8.05pm on Sunday, May 2, 2021, police received a report a man was injured after being struck with a car in Topping Gardens, Fraserburgh.”

