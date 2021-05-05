‘Absolute joke’: Aberdeenshire residents react to plans to change bin collections

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Residents have expressed their concerns over news that bin collections across Aberdeenshire will be reduced to every three weeks.

The proposed changes will introduce a third bin to every household in the region in an attempt to encourage recycling.

Aberdeenshire residents already have one bin for landfill waste and one for mixed recycling. These are collected on alternate weeks, meaning each bin is currently being emptied every two weeks.

The local authority believes the current arrangement results in not enough material being recycled.

However, North Kincardine councillor Colin Pike has branded the current waste and recycling system as “dysfunctional” and believes that changing it would make it more confusing for residents.

Mr Pike also fears that reducing the bin collection service in the region may result in an increase in fly-tipping incidents.

Aberdeenshire Council reported a 66% increase in fly-tipping to 1,143 in the 11 months after lockdown compared with the same period before while issuing 11 fines over the last two years.

94% of the 200+ residents who answered our reader poll disagree with the plans to change bin collections. Many have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the proposed changes.

Residents react

Some expressed concerns that the system already in place is not enough for larger families and those with small children.

Lee Bell wrote: “We cannot recycle anymore than we do, with a family of five I am already taking bin bags in my car to dispose of because our bins are full after one week, this is crazy now!!!”

A number of people posted that they believe this new system will not encourage recycling, explaining that they already do their best to recycle what they can yet their bins are still full.

However, some have written that they believe it will help promote recycling.

Shirley Cruickshank wrote: “Suits me, I try to have as little waste as possible. My black bin only goes out every 4 weeks, my food pod is never even half full, and my recycle bin is the only one that needs emptying. I think its good if it encourages people to think about what goes in their recycle bin. Way too much recyclable stuff gets chucked in black bins just now.”

Others who already have this system in place have tried encouraging worried residents.

Stephie Johnston explained: “You get used to it people. Makes you recycle more. We’ve been doing it in Mintlaw for well over a year.”

Meanwhile, some residents are worried that reduced services will result in more fly-tipping incidents in the area.

Paul Kennedy posted: “Absolute joke and you can’t even just turn up at recycling centre without booking which is madness. Fly-tipping will increase dramatically unfortunately.”

Some residents think that having three bins will help to divide the waste, however, believe there should be changes made to the recycling centre to compensate.

Jim Goodfellow wrote: “This is fine but the number of restricted visits to recycling centres needs to be increased.”

This controversial system was suggested in 2019. The council originally applied to Zero Waste Scotland for funding, however, the application was declined.