Popular Aberdeenshire farmers market returns with new stalls

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An Aberdeenshire town is set to welcome its first farmers market of the year later this month.

The Chapelton farmers market will take place on Sunday May 23, paving the way for a variety of seasonal events set to take place over the summer.

Hosted in the town’s Burgess Park, the market is typically held four times a year and it is hoped that the easing lockdown restrictions will help make this year’s series of market days a success.

Approximately 30 stallholders will be attending the spring market, with new additions including iced biscuit specialist Cookie Cookie Aberdeen and chocolate shop Pure Decadence by Loch Aurora.

Longstanding favourites will also be in attendance, including The Cupcake Stop and The Bread Guy.

Speaking of the event, The Duchess of Fife, director of Elsick Development Company which is leading the build of Chapelton, said: “The farmers’ markets are one of our most popular events.

“Residents from the town and visitors love to browse the wide array of stalls that sell great local produce and products, from cut meat and dairy items to cakes and cocktails.

“There will also be plenty of stalls selling food to take away, such as paella, pizzas and ice cream, so there’s a great choice for everyone.”

The market forms a calendar of events hosted in the town, including a bike ride in September which will raise funds for charity North East Sensory Services.

It will be open from 11am – 2:30pm on Sunday May 23. Entry to the market and parking is free of charge.