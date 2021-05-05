Video: Coastguard helicopter launched after teen injured jumping from north-east harbour

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A teenager has been airlifted to hospital after being injured while jumping off a pier at a north-east harbour.

Fraserburgh RNLI was sent to the scene in Rosehearty after being called by the ambulance at around 5.45pm.

Later, coastguard rescue helicopter 151 was requested to travel over from Inverness as rocks and high waves prevented the lifeboat from getting close enough to the scene.

The boy was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, arriving just before 7.30pm.

A spokesman for the coastguard said he was “very cold and had a cut to one knee”.

It is understood the teenager was part of a larger group who were jumping from the pier at Rosehearty Harbour.

The coastguard spokesman added: “A helicopter was sent from Inverness to Rosehearty following reports of an injured teenager after youngsters were jumping from the pier.

“Fraserburgh lifeboat and various teams attended the scene after they launched around 5.45pm following a call from the ambulance.

“The person that they went there for has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and arrived just before 7.30pm.”