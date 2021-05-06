North-east man aims to climb Bennachie 17 times in less than 48 hours

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north-east man is attempting to climb the height of Mount Everest to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Luke Mackie, from Inverurie, will take 17 consecutive trips up and down Bennachie in less than 48 hours.

The 20-year-old decided to raise money for Cancer Research UK after his grandpa, Tom McComb, was diagnosed with terminal cancer last year.

On his donation page, he said: “Towards the end of last year my grandpa was given the devastating news that he had terminal cancer, and although there isn’t anything I can do to fix his condition, by doing this I could help to prevent other families from going through the same thing.”

Mr Mackie, who works at Meldrum House, began his challenge at 4am on Wednesday when he started the first climb alongside his mum Adrienne Mackie. He kept going all day through the snow and hail and has been joined by different friends and family members for each part of the journey.

He managed to fit in a couple of hours’ sleep at around 3am on Thursday before heading back to Bennachie at 7am.

Mr Mackie will be joined by his parents for his final climb at 10pm on Thursday and hopes to complete the challenge before hitting the 48 hour mark.

‘I’m super proud of him’

Mrs Mackie has been dropping off food for her son when he makes it back to base and said he has been feeling “really good” about the challenge.

She added: “I think all the different people are keeping him going. I joined him on the first climb, then he had his friends from primary school and his cousins will be there later today.”

“He has taken part in challenges in the past, including running four miles every four hours for 48 hours in March, but this is the first time he has done it for charity. After his grandpa was diagnosed with incurable cancer during lockdown, Luke wanted to do something positive and inspiring.

“We looked into different charities and felt Cancer Research UK are doing what needs to be done to help those with cancer. I’m super proud of him.”

Mr Mackie hoped to raise a total of £1,000 for the charity but has already received donations of more than £1,700.

People can donate and read Luke’s Everest Challenge updates on his

fundraising page.