Saturday, May 8th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire road reopened by police following crash

By Ana Da Silva
May 7, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: May 7, 2021, 2:30 pm
© ShutterstockPost Thumbnail

An Aberdeenshire road has reopened following a crash this morning.

Police closed the B9077 near the B979 in both directions and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews received a call at 8.58am about a collision near Kirkton of Durris.

They made the scene safe and are no longer in attendance.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the B9077 near Kirkton of Durris around 8.55am on Friday, May 7.

“Nobody is believed to be injured in the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”