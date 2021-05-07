Aberdeenshire road reopened by police following crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeenshire road has reopened following a crash this morning.

Police closed the B9077 near the B979 in both directions and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews received a call at 8.58am about a collision near Kirkton of Durris.

They made the scene safe and are no longer in attendance.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the B9077 near Kirkton of Durris around 8.55am on Friday, May 7.

“Nobody is believed to be injured in the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”