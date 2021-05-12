Revealed: Study uncovers most dangerous roads across Scotland for young drivers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Three of the UK’s 20 most dangerous rural roads for young drivers can be found in the north-east and Moray, according to new research conducted by the AA.

The AA Charitable Trust looked at more than 70,000 young drivers between the ages of 17 and 24 who had been involved in crashes across the UK on country roads from 2013 to 2018.

Those who conducted the study have created an interactive map of the results, showing the relative risk of collision for young drivers on rural roads all throughout England, Wales and Scotland.

Most dangerous routes for young motorists

The worst road found for the percentage of all crashes, or relative risk, was recorded was in County Durham.

But the 12th worst under this criteria across the UK was the A980 Banchory to Alford road, where 27 collisions were noted during the recording period.

Of those, 13 involved young drivers.

At number 13 in the list was the A97 from Banff to Huntly, where 25 crashes were recorded, and 12 of the incidents involved motorists aged 17 to 24.

The A941 Rhynie to Craigellachie road was at number 14 on the list, and had 13 collisions.

Six of them involved younger motorists.

The data looked at time, day, location and other factors

The AA study, funded by the Road Safety Trust, also includes locations of all fatal incidents, as well as those involving serious or slight injuries, complete with location.

It analysed the time and days of crashes, and found the proportion of collisions on rural roads on Sundays is 24% higher for younger drivers than it is for other ages of motorists.

All of the data produced in the research will be shared with local councils to help highlight routes and sections of roads which pose the greatest risk in order to help inform potential safety improvement work.

“71% of fatal car crashes involving young drivers take place on rural roads”

Edmund King, director of the AA Charitable Trust, said: “This groundbreaking analysis shows, for the first time, the most dangerous rural roads for young drivers as well as an in-depth study of contributory factors involved in those crashes.

“Many young drivers and indeed parents are unaware that rural roads pose a specific and significant risk to young drivers and potentially are much more dangerous than motorways or urban roads.

“71% of fatal car crashes involving young drivers take place on rural roads.

“The research should help target driver education at the times and places young drivers are most at risk.

“Our data clearly shows that the rural road risk is highest for the youngest drivers on our roads and decreases with each year of age.

“This is a clear sign greater education and exposure to rural roads helps alleviate the risks they pose.

“This is just the first stage in what we plan to be an ongoing campaign to really improve the education of young drivers on rural roads.”