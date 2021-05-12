Farming equipment stolen from north-east business depot

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A ride-on-mower and a trailer have been stolen from a north-east agricultural and construction business.

Thieves targeted Ravenhill on Deer Road West, Maud at around on 8.40pm on Tuesday.

They made off with a Kubota G21 E LD ride-on mower and an Indespension FTL27105Y trailer.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8.40am on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, we received a report of a break-in and theft from a premises on Deer Road West, Maud.

“The theft is believed to have occurred overnight and a trailer and ride on lawnmower were taken.”

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.

The business has been approached for comment.