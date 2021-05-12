Farming equipment stolen from north-east business depot

A ride-on-mower and a trailer have been stolen from a north-east agricultural and construction business.
Thieves targeted Ravenhill on Deer Road West, Maud at around on 8.40pm on Tuesday.
They made off with a Kubota G21 E LD ride-on mower and an Indespension FTL27105Y trailer.A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8.40am on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, we received a report of a break-in and theft from a premises on Deer Road West, Maud.
“The theft is believed to have occurred overnight and a trailer and ride on lawnmower were taken.”
Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.
The business has been approached for comment.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe