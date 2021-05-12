Cannabis farm discovered following fire at former Aberdeenshire manse
Emergency services were called to a former manse in Aberdeenshire after a fire at the property revealed a cannabis farm.
Police were called on Monday evening after the blaze at the former manse, located on The Square, Lumsden, uncovered a cannabis farm.
Pictures and video from the scene on Wednesday show large skips being filled with various pieces of cannabis farming paraphernalia, including what looks like large-scale metal tubing.
The five-bedroom property is described as having well-maintained gardens, a single garage, and two sheds.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 10.35pm on Monday, 10 May, 2021, we received a report of a fire at a property in Lumsden.
“Emergency services attended and a cannabis cultivation was located within the property.
“There were no reports of any injuries and enquiries are ongoing.
“Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 4000 of 10 May, 2021.”
