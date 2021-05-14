Explicit images drawn around Peterhead potholes cleared up by council – but potholes remain

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Peterhead residents took matters into their own hands by drawing explicit images around deep potholes on the town’s Victoria Road.

The potholes were defaced with explicit drawings and writing, politely telling the council to get the problem sorted as soon as they can.

They were posted on social media this morning, with the vandalism done at some point last night.

Within hours of the potholes being highlighted, Aberdeenshire Council sent out workers to deal with the graffiti but did not fill in the potholes.

According to them, they “do not score highly enough” in their prioritisation programme for immediate or 60-day repair.

Peterhead road users disagreed with this statement, as evidenced by them painting around the potholes.

One of the more family-friendly statements said: “Get it sorted.”

One Peterhead resident added: “The place is riddled with potholes and they need fixed as they have already damaged some cars in the town

“It won’t be long till they might damage mine.”

However, the council do not believe that the potholes need fixed imminently.

Buchan roads manager Philip Leiper said: “The potholes on Peterhead’s Victoria Road have been inspected and reported to us, but currently do not score highly enough in our prioritisation programme for immediate or 60-day repair.

“Furthermore, we would strongly remind communities that any form of vandalism is illegal – and in this case highly offensive – and takes more time and money to remove.”

Potholes in Aberdeenshire

Potholes are a major problem on north-east roads, with Covid and the bad winter weather meaning that lots of repairs were put back.

Aberdeenshire Council is undertaking a massive programme to help combat this over the summer.

Portlethen residents did a similar thing to their potholes on Cairngrassie Drive, although with slightly less expletive words.

The local authority will be focusing on the most safety-critical road surface defects across their 3,500 miles of road.

These are categorised depending on the severity of the defect.

Those posing an immediate danger to the public are inspected and actioned within 24 hours.

Potholes can be reported online here.