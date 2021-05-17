Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man who died following a two-car crash in Aberdeenshire has been named as Stanley Morrison.

The 83-year-old from Macduff was pronounced dead at the scene after a crash involving a black Kia Sportage and a Silver Peugeot 308.

Emergency services attended the incident, which happened on the A950 Mintlaw to New Pitsligo road around 5.50pm on Friday.

The road was closed for several hours to allow scene investigation and another man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Sergeant Scott Deans, of Aberdeenshire Road Policing, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the man who has tragically died.

“Our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who has any information surrounding the crash to get in contact with police.

Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 2744 of Friday, 14 May, 2021.