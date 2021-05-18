Council hopefuls announced ahead of East Garioch by-election

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The five candidates hoping to become a councillor for East Garioch have been announced.

Aberdeenshire Council is holding a by-election for the ward following the death of Fergus Hood, who had represented the area since 2007.

Lib Dem Mr Hood was described as one of the “kindest” and “most thoughtful” people in the council chamber when he died, aged 64, in March.

The by-election for East Garioch – which covers towns and villages including Blackburn, Kintore and Newmachar – will be held on June 17.

The five candidates are: Andy Brown, Scottish Labour; Dan Ritchie, SNP; David Keating, Scottish Conservative; Trevor Booth Mason, Liberal Democrats and Jamie Ogilvie, Scottish Greens.

The two other councillors for the ward are Martin Ford and Dominic Lonchay.