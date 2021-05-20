Drunk man threw relentless torrent of abuse at police officers – but has no recollection of incident

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A “panicked” north-east man has been fined for hurling abuse and racial remarks at police officers.

Peter Hanlon was lifted by officers in Low Shore, Macduff, after police were called to a disturbance there.

On the journey to the Aberdeen police station he subjected officers to a torrent of abuse.

He also told them he was English and had every right to be in Scotland, and threatened to “batter” officers.

‘No recollection’

The 41-year-old’s defence agent Stuart Beveridge said his client had “panicked and kicked off” after being lifted.

He added that Hanlon had no recollection of the incident in April of last year, due to the amount of alcohol he had consumed.

However, upon hearing witness statements Hanlon admitted he had acted in a threatening and abusive manner, threatening violence, swearing, threatening officers and uttering remarks of a racial nature.

Hanlon, of Low Shore, was fined £420.