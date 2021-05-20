North-east police dog handler in the dock after causing crash that left man seriously injured

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A police officer has admitted causing a horror road smash that left another driver badly hurt and resulted in his police dog being put down.

George Shearer, 50, had a head-on collision with Gordon Morrison’s car on the A90 near Cruden Bay on February 18 2017.

Shearer was on duty at the time with two police dogs in his van.

Both men ended up trapped in their vehicles before being rescued.

Gordon – a Ministry of Defence police officer – suffered a string of serious injuries including spinal fractures.

Shearer pled guilty to a charge of careless driving at the High Court in Glasgow.

The former dog handler – who has now retired from Police Scotland as a result of the crash – was fined £1,000.

Prosecutor Angela Gray told how Shearer’s van “crossed entirely” onto the opposite side of the A90 into the path of Gordon’s Vauxhall Astra.

Miss Gray: “Both vehicles collided head on. The police van came to rest on a verge while the other car ended up down an embankment.”

A passing minibus driver came across the smash and dialled 999.

Fire crews rescued the men. Both police dogs in Shearer’s van were rushed to a local vet.

But one, called Sam, had a serious spinal injury and had to be put down.

The court heard Gordon also suffered liver and lung damage, rib fractures as well as significant blood loss.

Miss Gray: “As a result, he had to retire. He continues to experience pain and mobility issues.”

Shearer, of Alford, also had to give up his career on medical grounds after almost 30 years in the force.

His injuries included rib, leg and pelvic fractures.

The court heard the circumstances of the crash “cannot be determined with certainty”.

Advocate depute Miss Gray: “It is accepted by Shearer that either his vehicle entered the opposing side of the road through inattention or through an unjustified reaction to a perceived hazard.”

She added, either way, what happened “fell below” the standard expected of a “careful and competent driver”.

Shearer had originally appeared at the High Court in January 2020.

The allegations then included causing serious injury to Gordon due to dangerous driving while under the influence of drugs.

But, prosecutors accepted his guilty plea to the reduced charge.

Lord Weir reduced the fine from £1250.