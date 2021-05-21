Police appeal as man denies sexual act at north-east golf club

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has appeared in court charged with carrying out a “sexual activity” in front of women at a golf club and in a car.

William Cheyne, 50, faced two charges of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of another person when the case against him called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

In the first incident, it is alleged Cheyne engaged in a sexual activity in the presence of a woman at Cullen Golf Club on May 14 2020.