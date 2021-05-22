Man used taxi to transport cocaine and heroin in north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been jailed after being caught using a taxi to transport thousands of pounds worth of heroin and cocaine.

Mert Gercek was a passenger in the vehicle stopped by police on the A90 in Peterhead after officers received intelligence a taxi service was being used to move drugs.

The 25-year-old fled from the taxi, dropping packages of cocaine and heroin in a building site before being apprehended by police, who recovered the drugs.

Gercek was ‘impressed upon’ by people he owed money

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard Gercek became involved in the operation after getting into debt, and stood to be paid the “princely sum of £80” for his efforts.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson told the court: “The locus is the A90, Buchan Way, Peterhead, at the Invernettie roundabout.

“The police had intelligence regarding males using a certain taxi service for transporting drugs for onward sale and supply.

“The initial stop of a taxi in which the accused was being driven was attempted south of this roundabout, but the vehicle came to a stop at the roundabout.

“The accused ran from the vehicle. The drugs were found on a grass area in a building site. The accused had deposited them while fleeing.

“He was apprehended shortly after.”

The drugs recovered were 42g of heroin, worth up to £2,090, and 6.46g of crack cocaine with a maximum value of £640.

Court takes ‘stern view’ of drugs offences

Mr Neilson added: “Another male fled the taxi at the same time. No drugs were found in his possession.”

Gercek, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine.

The incident happened on February 19 this year.

Defence agent Sam Milligan said his client, when at liberty, resided in the St Helens area.

He added: “The circumstances here are in no sense unusual.

“He was impressed upon to carry out transportation of the items recovered by persons to which he was indebted.

“He was enriched for carrying out this task to the extent of the princely sum of £80.”

Sheriff Philip Mann told Gercek: “You will appreciate these are very serious offences. You have come to this area in order to concern yourself in the supply of these controlled drugs and the court has to take a stern view of it.

“I have taken account of the relatively low value of the drugs.”

He ordered Gercek to be jailed for 16 months.