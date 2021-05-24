Bollards erected after ‘number’ of cars overshoot Aberdeenshire junction and end up in field

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brightly coloured bollards have been placed at an Aberdeenshire junction which has been causing problems for drivers since the opening of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR).

Ellon and District councillor Gillian Owen says that the creation of a T-junction at Craigie near Foveran has made for tricky driving conditions, particularly at night, resulting in “a catalogue” of driving incidents including cars ending up in the opposite field and sign posts being knocked down.

She said that since the AWPR was fully opened at the beginning of 2019 the junction, which leads to Foveran school, had become a hotspot for traffic incidents.

Mrs Owen said: “A resident spoke with me and provided photos and videos some of which were really scary.

“There has been a catalogue of driving incidents at Craigie near Foveran. The remodelling of the road to accommodate the AWPR has meant that the creation of a T-junction which drivers are ignoring despite the six directional signs or warnings of a give way junction.

“A number of cars have ended up in the field opposite the stop sign.

“He asked for action and even provided suggestions on how this could be addressed.

“As you can see this gives a visual deterrent, and as the barriers are plastic and filled with water, they will not cause any major damage to a vehicle if they do overshoot the junction.”

Mrs Owen says that since the barriers have been in place since the middle of March, vehicles overshooting the junction have been much less frequent.

She added: “Since the barriers have been installed the number of vehicles that have overshot the junction has reduced which is positive but in some respects it’s sad that this type of measure has had to be installed when you consider the number of signs in place from coming off the AWPR enroute to Craigie.”