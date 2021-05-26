New Bennachie community councillors elected as a plea is made to fill vacancies at three community councils

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

New community councillors have been appointed for Bennachie, as a plea is made to fill vacancies on three other community councils across Aberdeenshire.

A total of 10 new members have been elected in Bennachie, and they will start work immediately.

They are:

Hugh Fraser

Wendy Glasspool

Robert Grant

Wilma McIntosh

Andy Miller

Frank Musgrave

Lesley Ovington

Stuart Rennie

Wally Rhodes

Alan Simpson

You can get in touch with Bennachie Community Council on bennachieCC@outlook.com.

Plea for new members

Aberdeenshire Council also made a plea for new members to join three other community councils that are currently recruiting.

Inverurie, Newmachar and Kemnay are all looking for new councillors to join, with the nomination period closing soon.

The importance of community councils was stressed by the local authority, who said they had been important throughout the pandemic “and it is therefore vital that enough people put themselves forward to allow the community council to continue its good work.”

Nominations close for Inverurie at 4pm on Monday May 31, and you should contact Inverurie.secretary@outlook.com to put yourself forward.

Newmachar shuts two days later on Wednesday June 2, with the contact address being lochaneilein@gmail.com.

And finally, Kemnay nominations close on Thursday June 3, and you should email kccsec18@gmail.com to put yourself forward.

If you are interested in filling one of the vacancies on these community councils, nomination forms can be accessed from the Aberdeenshire Council website on the community council elections webpage.

Or you can find out more from the community council secretary using the email details listed above.