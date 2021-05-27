Thursday, May 27th 2021 Show Links
Overhaul of council’s health and safety system put in place in wake of road worker’s death, inquiry hears

By Kathryn Wylie
May 27, 2021, 6:00 am
© Duncan BrownPolice at the scene near the Gight junction on the B9005 Methlick to Fyvie road where William Black was working to repair flood damage.
Aberdeenshire Council overhauled its health and safety guidelines after one of its employees was accidentally run over by a lorry at work, a fatal accident inquiry has been told.

William Black, 55, was crushed by a reversing lorry as he carried out road repairs near Turriff in January 2016.

On the third day of a fatal accident inquiry into his death, the local authority’s roads and landscapes manager for Buchan and Formartine, Philip Leiper, said he urgently checked the relevant policies the day after the accident.

“We found that it was still fit for purpose and it was still relevant and would have been applicable at the time,” he told Banff Sheriff Court.

