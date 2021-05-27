Fire at derelict property in Sandhaven was set deliberately

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An early morning fire at a derelict property in Sandhaven was set deliberately, police believe.

Officers are appealing for witnesses as they investigate the blaze, which occurred in an empty property on the B9031.

The fire service and police were called to the incident at about 2.40am on Monday May 17.

The affected property is near a water treatment works in Sandhaven.

PC Victoria Mitchell of the Fraserburgh community policing team urged any witnesses to come forward.

She said: “A number of inquiries have been carried out since this fire was reported and we are now appealing to the public for any information.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time who witnessed anything suspicious, or who has any information regarding this crime to contact officers through 101 quoting reference number 0261 of 17 May.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.”