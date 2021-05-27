Young rhythm fans in Aberdeenshire offered free summer music-making sessions

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Young people across Aberdeenshire are being offered free jam sessions from two of Scotland’s top folk musicians this summer – with priority spaces for care-experienced youngsters.

Jenny Sturgeon and Adam Ross, who are both originally from the north-east, will run three separate events in July and August to cater to high school students from different parts of the region.

The largely outdoor sessions will include making sound recordings before writing and recording an entire new song, while Aberdeenshire rangers will also provide outside activities.

Live Life Aberdeenshire’s Youth Music Initiative is behind the project, and as it is fully funded by Creative Scotland there will be no costs to the young people taking part.

They will be provided with a picnic lunch, and transport by taxi or minibus can also be arranged at no cost.

The three events will each take place over four days, with sessions lasting from 10am to 1pm.

The dates are:

Crathes Castle on July 19 – 22, for pupils in catchment for Aboyne Academy, Alford Academy, Banchory Academy, Westhill Academy, Inverurie Academy, Kemnay Academy, Mackie Academy, Mearns Academy, Portlethen Academy

Aden Country Park on July 26 – 29, for pupils in catchment for Ellon Academy, Meldrum Academy, Mintlaw Academy, Peterhead Academy

Aden Country Park on August 2 – 5 for pupils in catchment for Banff Academy, Fraserburgh Academy, Gordon Schools, Turriff Academy

Children will be encouraged to bring along a friend if they want to, with the plus-one just having to fill out a form.

Parents and carers are also welcome to attend for some or all of the time.

Application forms must be submitted by Monday May 31, as there are a limited number of places at the events.

Anyone seeking more information, or who would like to receive an application form, should contact Youth Music Initiative Coordinator Susan Whyte on susan.whyte@aberdeenshire.gov.uk