Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital following Ballater crash

A motorcyclist has been flown to hospital after a crash just north of Ballater.

Emergency services were called out to the one-vehicle incident on the A939 Ballater to Tomintoul road at about 11.10am.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) flew the man to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary within 20 minutes.

The extent of his injuries are not known.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11.10am on Thursday, May 27, police were called to a report of a road crash involving a motorcyclist on the A939 north of Ballater.

“Emergency services attended and the injured man was taken by heli-med to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.”

